WyoX mountain bike team in midseason form

The WyoX mountain bike team has made the most out of its small roster.

With only seven regular competitors that attend practice, the team has had to shape some of its practices to try and make the most race-like experience possible.

That includes merging with the 7220 race club out of Laramie, where the teams practice together at Curt Gowdy State Park and along the trails of Happy Jack Road.

“Because our team is relatively small, we combine with the Laramie team on a pretty regular basis for practices so the students get to ride with more students and less coaches,” said WyoX head coach Caroline Esch.

WyoX was founded in 2010 and competes in the Colorado High School Cycling League, which is split into four separate regions, with more than 100 teams total. WyoX is included in the Platte Region, along with 23 other teams.

Because it’s not as well-known, the athletes tend to join the program based on familiarity or being exposed in some way. But it provides a nontraditional sport athletes could try that has proven to be beneficial in more ways than one.

“My older brother did it when he was in high school, and it seemed a little different than normal sports,” said sophomore Ben Brunner. “It’s a good way to get out, make new friends and stay in shape.”

The trails between competitions differ, but the season typically consists of four races, followed by a state championship in the second-to-last weekend of October. The races take a lot of work to put together, and that doesn’t include maintaining and preparing the trails. Volunteers, coaches and parents help create the best race experience possible.

They’re even on the level of some of the most robust races.

“These race productions are some of the coolest stuff I’ve ever seen. They’re on par with (International Cycling Union) level production,” Esch said. “Each team gets a pit zone area, parents are coming and going, people are out cheering. It’s awesome.”

However, this season started a little differently than seasons in the past. The first race of the season was an individual time trial, rather than a mass race. It was the first time a time trial was included in the season’s races.

The reason was the loss of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since we didn’t race last year, last year’s freshmen and this year’s freshmen didn’t have any race experience, and nobody had any data for them,” Esch said. “Since we had over half the athletes we didn’t have data for, they did an individual time trial so they could see everybody appropriately.”

With WyoX not being affiliated with any high schools, there isn’t a lot of exposure. But the team accepts athletes from sixth through 12th grade. Only high school athletes can compete in qualifying races, though. The team is also working on getting varsity lettering honors as part of the program, and that could potentially help expand the roster.

“At any point that anybody wants to come,” Esch said, “we accept people all year round. It’s not like you have to join at the beginning.”

WyoX competes in Eagle

Ty Bronder and Brunner led the team at last weekend’s race in Eagle, Colorado. Bronder placed 33rd, and Brunner was 53rd in the sophomore boys race. Aedric Hickerson was 74th in the freshman boys division and managed to complete the race despite getting a flat tire on the first of two laps.

The team will compete Oct. 9 in Granby, Colorado, in its final regular-season race.