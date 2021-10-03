CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aakash Chopra suggests 2 changes to KKR’s playing XI, drops captain Eoin Morgan

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAakash Chopra has proposed a couple of changes to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI ahead of their match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. The cricketer-turned-broadcaster said it was high time KKR sacked their out-of-form captain Eoin Morgan and replaced him with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Aakash Chopra cited a conversation he had with two-time champion KKR captain Gautam Gambhir and suggested that Morgan needs to be selfless to make way for someone who can contribute more than him.

