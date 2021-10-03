Children’s Museum of Cheyenne gets public funds

CHEYENNE – The Children’s Museum of Cheyenne will break ground downtown in the next year after receiving public funding last week to start development.

The project was supported by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, which unanimously approved a $50,000 grant Tuesday morning. Board members said they were excited to support a plan that aligned so well with their mission statement.

The joint powers board’s goal is to facilitate and promote sound economic growth in the region.

“Children’s museums contribute loads to the local economies because they are often sought after locally and a travel destination,” said board Secretary Kim Withers. “And it also brings in children to connect in meaningful ways.”

Caroline Veit, president of the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne’s nonprofit board, said the museums are often in the top three searches for local community activities. She believes having this kind of amenity will attract and retain more families, as well as promote tourism.

She said she is grateful for having a vision for the museum in the community.

“The joint powers board recognizes that the investment in our children is going to impact us generationally,” she said.

The board is given approximately $220,000 in funds from the fifth-penny sales tax to administer through grants to community organizations. Some of the administrative costs for the board are covered through the sales tax funds, but Withers said they give almost all of the funds back to projects in Cheyenne.

They also provide assistance with a separate $400,000 used for revolving loan funds. That pool of money was established this year to use as gap financing. It is used to give community partners and businesses better access to economic development.

The first phase of the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne will cost $2.1 million, which has been provided by private investors and businesses. The grant given by the Economic Development Joint Powers Board is not meant to cover those major costs. Instead, it was given to the museum to meet the requirements of universal design codes, such as sidewalks, curb and gutter and appropriate drainage.

Veit has been working for nearly a decade to build the museum in Cheyenne. She said after the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she is happy to still see board members in full support.

“In the next 12 months, we plan to certainly break ground, begin the building and invest those funds that the joint powers board has granted to us,” she said.

The project is in the early stages, but a location was chosen more than five years ago. It will be built on the empty lot on the south side of West 17th Street between Bent and O’Neil avenues.

Veit said she wants the museum to be an anchor to West Edge development and the Greenway, which is why she said this will be a prime location. Members of the board also see this as a connecting piece in the downtown map.

“There’s so many opportunities, and we want to take advantage of them because there’s such an energy in Laramie County,” Withers said.