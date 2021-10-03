Victim upgraded after shooting left him in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 26-year old man has been upgraded to stable after being transported to Mount Carmel East with gunshot wounds.

Medics originally declared the man in critical condition after he was found on the 4000 block of Lakeside South in southeast Columbus around 11:53 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim had been walking through an apartment complex with a group of friends when one turned around and began shooting. The man was struck in the upper right chest and left leg.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).