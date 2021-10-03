Raveena Tandon is All Praise for Husband Anil Thadani on His Birthday (View Post)
Actor Raveena Tandon has penned down a loved-up birthday post for her husband Anil Thadani. Taking to Instagram, Raveena wrote, "You are simply the best! You make my world, you are my world…Happy birthday to the best son, son-in-law, husband and father to all of mine."
