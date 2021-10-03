CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raveena Tandon is All Praise for Husband Anil Thadani on His Birthday (View Post)

Cover picture for the articleActor Raveena Tandon has penned down a loved-up birthday post for her husband Anil Thadani. Taking to Instagram, Raveena wrote, “You are simply the best! You make my world, you are my world…Happy birthday to the best son, son-in-law, husband and father to all of mine.” Sathyaraj Birthday Special: Did You Know The Baahubali Actor Played Rajinikanth’s Father In A Movie Despite Being Four Years Younger Than Thalaiva?.

