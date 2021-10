Congress is poised to barely avert a default this month with Republicans and Democrats striking a deal to extend the debt limit in what will amount to a two-month truce. The deal sets up another showdown over the nation's ability to repay its bills in early December, a battle that will be coupled with government funding. It threatens to jam Democrats as they labor to get President Joe Biden's economic agenda across the finish line, relying on their reed-thin majorities.

