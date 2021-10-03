Francis steps down from South soccer

Jeremy Francis Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Toward the end of last season, Cheyenne South boys soccer coach Jeremy Francis realized he was going to have to decide between coaching and his personal and professional aspirations.

Francis realized he could no longer juggle all three and stepped down after three full seasons as the Bison’s coach.

“I’m starting my masters in counseling, and that was a big part of the decision,” said Francis, who teaches math and science at Meadowlark Elementary. “I want to get that masters done, but my son is also 13 and lives in Tennessee.

“I haven’t been able to see him during spring break because we always had games, and I really want to see him.”

South went 8-35-2 with Francis as its head coach. Five of those wins came during Francis’ inaugural campaign as head coach in 2018. They finished sixth in the seven-team Class 4A East Conference that season.

Francis felt the 2020 season could have been the best in program history, but it was wiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had 11 seniors and I think we could have done amazing,” Francis said. “I had some of the best kids with the best character. We just needed a few more bodies.”

The most memorable moments of his tenure were upset victories.

The first came May 4, 2018, when the Bison upended No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central 2-0. Both goals came in the match’s final three minutes.

The following season, South handed Laramie its first loss 2-1 in overtime.

“Everybody was so supportive of our program and what we were trying to build,” Francis said. “The administrators, the media, everybody. Our administration worked hard to get us whatever we needed.

“Even Tim Denisson – my old coach at Central – and Ryan Cameron at (Cheyenne) East wanted us to do well because they knew it would only make their programs better. They helped create a lot of excitement. I felt a lot of support from our school and our community.”

Before he took over as head coach, Francis spent four seasons as an assistant for previous South coach Josh Peterson. In all, Francis has 20 years of coaching experience.

“He is very familiar with the terrain around here and brought a lot of excitement to our soccer program,” South athletics director Mark Puev said. “He had built a great squad that was ready to go during the COVID year. That was a heartbreaking situation.

“We had a great core of seniors and they could have won a lot of games, and it’s a shame we didn’t get to see that play out. He is hard working and determined and still wants to be part of South. Our door is always open to him because I love that guy to death.”