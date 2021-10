HOLLYWOOD—I knew Sheila Carter’s return to “The Bold and the Beautiful” would deliver some exceptional fireworks, ones that fans have been waiting for considering the soap had been very quiet up to this point. Steffy walked in on a scene that sent chills down her spine: Sheila holding her son Hayes in her arm. Steffy was livid, horrified and unleashed wholly hell as a result. She called Sheila every name in the book, but not before she delivered another slap to Sheila’s face!

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO