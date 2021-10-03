Minus McCaffrey, Panthers visit Cowboys and surging Elliott

Elliott rushed 17 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 41-21 win over the Eagles. He also caught all three of his targets for 21 yards. Elliott enjoyed his best game of the young season, starting Monday's contest by converting a one-yard plunge into the end zone on the Cowboys' first drive. He then had a touchdown catch reversed and marked inches short of the goal line a couple series afterward, but Elliott would get that second score back by powering in on a three-yard rush in the second quarter. With Dallas' offensive line dominating up front, Elliott was consistently able to move the sticks, building on last week's improvement from his quiet season opener. With momentum on his side, Elliott will now turn his attention toward a Week 4 matchup against the Panthers' top-ranked defense.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO