NFL

Minus McCaffrey, Panthers visit Cowboys and surging Elliott

Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — In trying to prove they aren’t just the “Carolina Christian McCaffreys,” the Panthers will take on another running back with an All-Pro pedigree in Ezekiel Elliott and the surging ground game of the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey won’t play because of a strained hamstring when Carolina makes a second...

tylerpaper.com

The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Blunt Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys star turned FOX broadcaster gave the New York Giants some bulletin board material this week. The Dallas Cowboys are set to host their NFC East rival on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys, 3-1 on the season, enter Sunday afternoon’s game as a notable favorite. Aikman, meanwhile, does not...
NFL
State
Texas State
WSPA 7News

Game Preview: Panthers at Cowboys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Panthers vs. Cowboys game is previewed ahead of the Thursday night showdown in Arlington, Texas. This is part of a season-long preview series where we’ll break down both teams ahead of the matchup and finish with some ‘keys of the game’ for the Panthers. *All stats are provided by pro-football-reference.com […]
NFL
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Yardbarker

Score Predictions for Panthers at Cowboys

This has the makings of a really good football game. The Panthers' defense ranks atop the league in most statistical categories while the Cowboys have a top five offense. On the flip side, both the Panthers' offense and Cowboys' defense have question marks of their own. Although I see Dallas clawing their way to victory, this game will show the rest of the country that the Panthers are a team that should be taken seriously. Not having Christian McCaffrey hurt the Panthers a year ago and it'll show once again on Sunday in Dallas. I'll take the Cowboys winning on a late touchdown.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores twice versus Eagles

Elliott rushed 17 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 41-21 win over the Eagles. He also caught all three of his targets for 21 yards. Elliott enjoyed his best game of the young season, starting Monday's contest by converting a one-yard plunge into the end zone on the Cowboys' first drive. He then had a touchdown catch reversed and marked inches short of the goal line a couple series afterward, but Elliott would get that second score back by powering in on a three-yard rush in the second quarter. With Dallas' offensive line dominating up front, Elliott was consistently able to move the sticks, building on last week's improvement from his quiet season opener. With momentum on his side, Elliott will now turn his attention toward a Week 4 matchup against the Panthers' top-ranked defense.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Identifies “Biggest Strength” For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a statement on Monday night, blowing out the Philadelphia Eagles in their first division game of the season. While most of the credit for that victory went to Dak Prescott, and rightfully so, Ezekiel Elliott looked really sharp against the Eagles. He finished the game with 17 carries for 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
#Cowboys#Panthers#American Football
Dallas News

Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott gearing up to face Panthers’ NFL-leading run defense

FRISCO — The biggest challenge for the Cowboys’ offense this week will be running the football. Sunday’s opponent, Carolina, has allowed an NFL low 135 rushing yards and after three weeks no player has gained more than 25 yards against the Panthers. The only player to score a rushing touchdown...
NFL
insidethestar.com

Ezekiel Elliott on 2021 Cowboys: “Everybody Can Eat”

The Dallas Cowboys picked a huge win on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion 41-21. Ezekiel Elliott was the spearhead as he rushed for 95 yards on 17 carries and added 21 more yards and three receptions. Elliott wasn’t the only Cowboy that had a big night...
NFL
Yardbarker

List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers will put their undefeated record to test this Sunday against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.
NFL
wpgh53.com

Cowboys and Panthers to square-off Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Cowboys and Panthers will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. Carolina enters play with a perfect 3-0 mark. The Panthers have defeated the Jets, Saints and Texans. Dallas brings in a 2-1 record. The Cowboys fell to the Buccaneers to open the season but...
NFL
Yardbarker

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers at Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers will put their undefeated record to test this Sunday against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX. To read up on everything you need to know ahead of today's game, see the links provided below.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Perfect Panthers visit Cowboys in 2nd straight trip to Texas

CAROLINA (3-0) at DALLAS (2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Cowboys by 5, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 3-0, Cowboys 3-0. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 9-5. LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Cowboys 16-8, Sept. 9, 2018, at Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers beat Texans 24-9; Cowboys beat...
NFL

