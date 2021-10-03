Los Angeles Lakers: Weighing options at the starting shooting guard slot

Arguably the biggest story of the 2021 NBA offseason has been the seismic changes made by the Los Angeles Lakers. They underwent a massive roster reconstruction, which kicked off with their blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook, the former MVP winner. The electrifying Westbrook will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a star-powered trio that can hang with the best of them across the league. Still, this unit needed some complementary pieces, and the front office did a stellar job by adding several household names like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Deandre Jordan, and Trevor Ariza, among many others.