The grand finale to what has been an enthralling Nations League Final Four tournament will be a memorable occasion for the players of France and Spain but will be particularly special for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.Laporte played over 50 times for France’s youth teams, captaining Les Bleus at under-17, under-18, under-19 and under-21 level. He was then called into three senior squads, but never made an appearance under coach Didier Deschamps.The solution to his lack of international action was a drastic one to say the least but, after becoming a Spanish citizen in May, the switch of allegiance has...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO