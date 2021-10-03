CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s Evergrande Debt Crisis: Sizing Up a Big Mess

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina Evergrande Group last month missed a scheduled interest payment to overseas bondholders, raising the prospect that October could bring one of the largest defaults in years. Investors have been grappling with unknowns including what the Chinese government might do in response. Beijing has signaled it is preparing to cushion...

newsbrig.com

AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
spglobal.com

China targets debt sustainability over economic growth as Evergrande reels

Chinese real estate company Evergrande's total liabilities exceeded $300 billion at the end of the second quarter. The company is responsible for a wide range of projects, including high-rise apartment buildings in Wuhan. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac. China is focused on reducing its companies' massive debt loads even as the...
moneyweek.com

China’s property woes are spreading beyond Evergrande

Shares in troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande and its property management unit were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday, amid reports that a major transaction is underway. The suspension came just before it looked as though Evergrande was set to miss yet another payment. According to the Global...
wmleader.com

China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not to Save it

(Bloomberg) — As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in a struggling bank to limit contagion. The central bank meanwhile pumped 460 billion yuan ($71 billion) into the system over a five-day stretch to ease liquidity. The moves underscore that China will do everything it can to ring-fence Evergrande, while showing little interest in a direct bailout of the developer that has roiled global markets for weeks. That doesn’t bode well for bondholders — both onshore and abroad — looking for some kind of rescue from the Chinese government. “The first obligation is going to make sure that homeowners who bought those homes take delivery and are made whole,” said Marathon Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards, who started buying Evergrande debt last week. “At the very end of the pecking order are offshore bondholders.” For China, the risk of contagion far outweighs any potential damage from an Evergrande collapse on its own. Though Evergrande is one of the largest developers in China, it accounts for just 4% of sales in the country. A run on property firms in the wake of an Evergrande failure threatens to destabilize an industry that accounts for 29% of China’s economy, according to new research from Harvard University economist Ken Rogoff.
investing.com

China Evergrande and Evergrande Property’s Hong Kong Shares Suspended

Investing.com – Shares of China Evergrande Group's (HK:3333) in Hong Kong were suspended on Monday after some bondholders said the developer missed a second key bond interest payment in the past week. Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group (HK:6666), a China Evergrande unit, were also suspended on the same day,...
StreetInsider.com

China asking state-backed firms to pick up Evergrande assets - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers such as China Vanke Co Ltd to purchase some of embattled China Evergrande Group's assets, people with knowledge of the matter said. Evergrande, saddled with $305 billion in liabilities, is teetering on the brink of collapse. But the...
The Independent

China’s embattled Evergrande property developer races to raise $1.5bn to pay debts

China’s indebted real estate giant Evergrande announced that it will sell off a $1.5bn (£1.1bn) stake it owns in a commercial bank, as the cash-strapped company races to raise money and reduce its massive debt.In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said that it would sell an almost 20 per cent stake it owns (worth about $1.5bn) in Shengjing Bank to a state-owned asset management company.The company intends to use the proceeds from the sale to settle the debt it owes to the Shengjing Bank – one of the biggest lenders of the company, according to the...
FXStreet.com

Evergrande unlikely to trigger global crisis but must watch impact on China – ADB

In an interview on Tuesday, Masatsugu Asakawa, the President of Asian Development Bank (ADB) said that Evergrande is unlikely to trigger a global crisis but must watch out for its impact on China’s regional govt finances, household consumption. Additional quotes. Must be vigilant to the risk of expected Fed policy...
Benzinga

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher, Evergrande Up 6% Even Amid Concerns Of Debt Crisis, China Power Crunch

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) are advancing in Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is declining. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded almost...
Reuters

China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects - Caixin

BEIJING (Reuters) - Several local governments in China have set up special custodian accounts for property projects of its most indebted developer, Evergrande, to protect funds earmarked for housing projects from being diverted, media outlet Caixin said. Reeling under $305 billion of debt, Evergrande missed a payment deadline on a...
AFP

IMF's Georgieva wants 'expeditious resolution' of data probe

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she was hopeful of an "expeditious resolution" to an investigation that found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank. The statement came a day after Georgieva spoke to the IMF Executive Board, which is reviewing last month's investigation by law firm WilmerHale that found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report. "I am pleased that I finally had the opportunity to explain to the IMF Board my role in the Doing Business report and how I respected the integrity of the report," Georgieva said in a statement released through a communications firm rather than the IMF. "I look forward to an expeditious resolution of the matter in a way that preserves the core strengths of the IMF and the World Bank as strong multilateral institutions that fulfill their important missions during these times of unprecedented crisis."
