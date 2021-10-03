CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Florida college is the first in the US to own and operate an electric aircraft - meet Pipistrel's Velis Electro

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
 7 days ago
Velis Electro

Pipistrel Aircraft

  • Aircraft manufacturer Pipistrel has developed the world's first type-certified electric plane, Velis Electro.
  • The light plane can fly up to an hour with a 20-minute reserve and one-hour recharge.
  • Florida Tech operates the aircraft, making it the only American university with an electric plane.
Aviation accounts for about 2% of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions, but the industry is focusing on ways to reduce its carbon footprint. One way is by engineering and innovating electric aircraft.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17O9CQ_0cFf0wdS00
Aircraft flying above trees

DG Stock/Stutterstock

Source: Our World in Data , United just ordered $1 billion worth of eVTOLs from a startup that aims to launch intra-city passenger flights in 2024

Slovenia-based Pipistrel is a light aircraft manufacturer that has built the world's first and only type-rated electric aircraft, known as Velis Electro.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aez0i_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro

Brian Kish/Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Pipistrel

Velis Electro is a two-seater electric aircraft intended for flight training and has been given a Type Certificate by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, meaning its design is in compliance with airworthiness and safety standards established by national law.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hH7v1_0cFf0wdS00
Inside Velis Electro aircraft

Pipistrel

Source: EASA

Velis was built to reduce noise and carbon emissions without compromising safety. As part of the certification process, it demonstrated its ability to operate in the cold, hot, and rain, and withstand crash loads, faults, and battery thermal runaway events.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBaHt_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro

Pipistrel

Source: Pipistrel

The plane is powered by an innovative liquid-cooled electric system, which runs on two batteries. One is in the nose and the second is behind the cabin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16esed_0cFf0wdS00
Velis battery

Pipistrel

Source: Pipistrel

While the aircraft can run on one battery, a second is necessary in case the primary battery malfunctions or fails.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IhS7_0cFf0wdS00
Velis motor and battery

Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Pipistrel

Velis has a flight range of one hour with a 20-minute reserve. Each aircraft comes with a Pipistrel electric charger that connects to the plane's batteries, which take an hour to charge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337MYR_0cFf0wdS00
Veils charging after first flight

Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Pipistrel , NEBO Air

The plane can be turned on "without hesitation" via four switches and maintains a simplified pilot interface in the cockpit, meaning it looks and feels similar to fuel-powered aircraft.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9c6J_0cFf0wdS00
Veils cockpit

Pipistrel

Source: Pipistrel

Velis' low number of moving parts reduces maintenance costs and the aircraft's built-in continuous health-monitoring system lowers the likelihood of malfunctions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GHfw_0cFf0wdS00
Velis charging display

Pipistrel

Source: Pipistrel

One of the best features of the aircraft is its 60 dBa noise level, allowing it to be operated in urban areas without disturbing the community.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NS1w0_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro

NEBO Air

Source: Pipistrel

This feature will be a benefit for students. According to a spokesperson from Pipistrel, noise in the cockpit is almost non-existent, making it easier for students to communicate with instructors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqSnh_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro

Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Florida Institute of Technology , Pipistrel spokesperson

Moreover, the aircraft can fly in urban areas during holidays and weekends, which many flight schools cannot do because of noise from fuel-powered aircraft.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3bO6_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro

Brian Kish/Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Pipistrel spokesperson

While Velis is intended primarily for flight training, airlines and general aviation companies can also purchase the plane. Its low-cost electric operation can save pilots, flight students, and organizations money normally spent on fuel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ro5Kp_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro

Pipistrel

Source: Pipistrel

One of Pipistrel's customers, UK-based NEBO Air, operates two Velis Electro aircraft as a "micro airline," making it the world's first sustainable, cost-effective air service with zero carbon emissions. NEBO flies customers one at a time between London and the British Midlands.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aIeZ_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro

NEBO Air

Source: NEBO Air

Pipistrel's first US customer is Florida Institute of Technology, also known as Florida Tech, making it the first American university to own and operate an electric aircraft. The plane cost $190,000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edojI_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro at Florida Tech's flight school

Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Space Coast Daily , Florida Institute of Technology

Velis is certified to fly in the EU but is still awaiting FAA certification, so Florida Tech is flying it under the "experimental" category. It is the first time the plane has flown in the US, though Florida Tech intends to use the plane for research instead of flight training.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FlaG_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro at Florida Tech

Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Florida Institute of Technology

Brian Kish, who oversees Florida Tech's flight test engineering program, told Insider he teaches a graduate-level propulsion course and the plane will be used to study electric propulsion. He plans to take all of his students on a flight to get them hands-on experience in the aircraft.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TloE_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro

Brian Kish/Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Brian Kish, Florida Institute of Technology

Velis' first test flight was operated by former Florida Tech associate dean Isaac Silver, who flew the plane for 22 minutes and used about a third of the aircraft's battery life. The low-noise flight had zero carbon emissions and totaled only $1.03 in operating costs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EnkD_0cFf0wdS00
Issac Silver with Velis

Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Florida Institute of Technology

The aircraft made its way to Florida Tech through a research partnership with Georgia Tech and the FAA, and a grant from the Buehler Perpetual Trust. The grant was used to purchase the aircraft and the FAA is in the process of awarding the school an $85,000 contract to provide data on Velis' first 50 flight hours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrRX1_0cFf0wdS00
Emil Buehler Center for Aviation Training & Research

Luis Freile/Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Florida Institute of Technology

Florida Tech hopes the addition of Velis will offer a low-cost flight training option and "give students the opportunity for experiential research with cutting edge technology, providing a research value added to their educational experience."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGawh_0cFf0wdS00
Velis Electro at Florida Tech

Florida Institute of Technology

Source: Florida Institute of Technology

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

Business Insider

