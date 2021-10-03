Life under the Taliban mirrors Nazi occupation, Afghan residents lament

The Taliban’s claims of a new and improved ruling class is just a myth as terrorized residents find themselves living out scenes akin to Nazi Germany.

Afghans have resorted to selling household items for survival, begging for food, and watching roving bands of Taliban members mete out any justice they see fit without a court of law. The residents now suspiciously eye neighbors and even close friends as possible spies who could instantly spell death at the hands of Taliban guards, the Washington Examiner has learned.

“I pray at all times that this current state is a nightmare and that it will be over as soon as possible,” said the sister of a former Afghan military officer who worked with U.S. Special Operations forces. The desperate pleas of his family to escape were reported by the Washington Examiner on Aug. 28.

The implosion of the Afghan government and its subsequent takeover by the Taliban left a stunned population unsure of how to go about everyday life. The officer is now on the run, and even in the large city where his family lives, there is hunger and desperation as money runs out and decent-paying jobs are scarce. People who do have jobs tied to the government are told the lie: "You have been paid."

One family member is in the healthcare industry, and his paycheck must cover the entire extended family as jobs for women are almost nonexistent. The women in his family previously held high-profile jobs requiring college degrees.

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

The Taliban have meted out their draconian stance by seizing cellphones of pedestrians and looking at the content. One man was beaten several times for talking to a woman over the phone, and a video of this was shared on social media. A woman was arrested on suspicion of having the number of a man on her phone, the sister said.

“Each of the Taliban, in turn, sets the rules, they do not act as a unit and in unison, and their words are different,” the sister said. “The Taliban never take responsibility for their mistakes, they always lie openly and openly, and their words are never the same. They do the opposite of what they say to the media.”

Gunfire is heard most nights, and frightened residents have little information to go on because the television stations have turned into propaganda arms of the Taliban. Several “kidnappers” who were killed and hung in public places by the Taliban never went to court, so suspicious residents don’t entirely believe what the media tell them.

“The security of the people has been taken away. The Taliban are seeking revenge and increasing their house-to-house searches every day to find those who worked for the U.S. military,” the sister said. “They are looking for them every day under various pretexts.”

In some cases, they take over entire homes and force families out onto the street, keeping the houses for themselves, the sister said.

This scenario, combined with an economy in free fall , has forced people to beg for food on the streets, often knocking on doors of neighbors who have been hungry themselves, the sister said.

In this May 2, 2020 file photo, a woman waits to receive alms with her daughter during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

“Some of them survive by selling cheap home appliances. We had a few gold earrings that we sold,” she said. “The concern of most people is to find a piece of bread. Banks have almost closed, price of food and fuel has doubled, and most of the businesses have been shut down.”

In the midst of all this, families with young daughters have been trying to marry them off because the Taliban announced that girls over the age of 15 would be married to Taliban soldiers, she said.

“Our city is no longer beautiful,” the sister said. “It’s in a state of suffocation, and no one can breathe easily — as if someone were squeezing our throats.”

She said she can sympathize with the terror that residents lived with as Nazis seized control in Europe.

"I am very sorry for the people who experienced such bad conditions," the sister said. "I now understand."

