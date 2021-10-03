CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Life under the Taliban mirrors Nazi occupation, Afghan residents lament

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRzuO_0cFf0Phb00


The Taliban’s claims of a new and improved ruling class is just a myth as terrorized residents find themselves living out scenes akin to Nazi Germany.

Afghans have resorted to selling household items for survival, begging for food, and watching roving bands of Taliban members mete out any justice they see fit without a court of law. The residents now suspiciously eye neighbors and even close friends as possible spies who could instantly spell death at the hands of Taliban guards, the Washington Examiner has learned.

TALIBAN CELEBRATE BEHEADING OF SOLDIER IN GRISLY VIDEO

“I pray at all times that this current state is a nightmare and that it will be over as soon as possible,” said the sister of a former Afghan military officer who worked with U.S. Special Operations forces. The desperate pleas of his family to escape were reported by the Washington Examiner on Aug. 28.

The implosion of the Afghan government and its subsequent takeover by the Taliban left a stunned population unsure of how to go about everyday life. The officer is now on the run, and even in the large city where his family lives, there is hunger and desperation as money runs out and decent-paying jobs are scarce. People who do have jobs tied to the government are told the lie: "You have been paid."

One family member is in the healthcare industry, and his paycheck must cover the entire extended family as jobs for women are almost nonexistent. The women in his family previously held high-profile jobs requiring college degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OL4P_0cFf0Phb00
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

The Taliban have meted out their draconian stance by seizing cellphones of pedestrians and looking at the content. One man was beaten several times for talking to a woman over the phone, and a video of this was shared on social media. A woman was arrested on suspicion of having the number of a man on her phone, the sister said.

“Each of the Taliban, in turn, sets the rules, they do not act as a unit and in unison, and their words are different,” the sister said. “The Taliban never take responsibility for their mistakes, they always lie openly and openly, and their words are never the same. They do the opposite of what they say to the media.”

Gunfire is heard most nights, and frightened residents have little information to go on because the television stations have turned into propaganda arms of the Taliban. Several “kidnappers” who were killed and hung in public places by the Taliban never went to court, so suspicious residents don’t entirely believe what the media tell them.

“The security of the people has been taken away. The Taliban are seeking revenge and increasing their house-to-house searches every day to find those who worked for the U.S. military,” the sister said. “They are looking for them every day under various pretexts.”

In some cases, they take over entire homes and force families out onto the street, keeping the houses for themselves, the sister said.

This scenario, combined with an economy in free fall , has forced people to beg for food on the streets, often knocking on doors of neighbors who have been hungry themselves, the sister said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lDut_0cFf0Phb00
In this May 2, 2020 file photo, a woman waits to receive alms with her daughter during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

“Some of them survive by selling cheap home appliances. We had a few gold earrings that we sold,” she said. “The concern of most people is to find a piece of bread. Banks have almost closed, price of food and fuel has doubled, and most of the businesses have been shut down.”

In the midst of all this, families with young daughters have been trying to marry them off because the Taliban announced that girls over the age of 15 would be married to Taliban soldiers, she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Our city is no longer beautiful,” the sister said. “It’s in a state of suffocation, and no one can breathe easily — as if someone were squeezing our throats.”

She said she can sympathize with the terror that residents lived with as Nazis seized control in Europe.

"I am very sorry for the people who experienced such bad conditions," the sister said. "I now understand."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 9

Related
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden just got caught in a lie about Afghanistan

On Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban seized control of Kabul but eight days before 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber, ABC’s George Stephanopolous asked President Joe Biden about what advice he received on leaving a residual force in Afghanistan. “Your top military advisers warned...
POTUS
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS 58

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing Afghan refugees

(CNN) -- The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Nazis#Afghans#The Afghan#The Washington Examiner#U S Special Operations#Ap Photo
Vice

Bodies Hang From Cranes After the Taliban Announces Return of Executions

Punitive executions and amputations are set to resume in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, following an announcement by the group’s notorious former head of religious police who told the media that such measures were “necessary for security.”. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who was the chief enforcer of the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Herald-Journal

Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hard-line movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central...
WORLD
New York Post

US kills senior al-Qaeda leader in Syria drone strike

A US drone strike in Syria killed a senior al-Qaeda leader earlier this month, military officials said Thursday. Salim Abu-Ahmad was taken out while riding in a vehicle outside the city of Idlib on Sept. 20, and no civilians were injured, according to the Air Force Times. “Salim Abu-Ahmad was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
150K+
Followers
52K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy