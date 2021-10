It's one of the most highly-anticipated returns in all of sports — Tom Brady, back in New England. But the quarterback, who led New England to six Super Bowl championships in 18 years as their starter under coach Bill Belichick, won't be the only former Patriots star returning to Gillette Stadium with the opposing team on Sunday. If healthy, tight end Rob Gronkowski, a longtime favorite target for Brady who won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, will also be returning to Foxborough for the first time since announcing his retirement in 2019. Gronkowski did not practice Wednesday and his status is questionable for Sunday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO