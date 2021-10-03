KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: Five players who can help themselves most

If you told me before the season that the Kansas City Chiefs would be in the AFC West cellar, I would just think you’re trying to have a major hot take about a talented team. Well, you would’ve proven me wrong. The Chiefs are currently 1-2 after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. QB Patrick Mahomes is having what’s looking like the worst start of his career, throwing uncharacteristic interceptions throughout. Meanwhile, the good feelings in Philadephia have completely disappeared from Week 1. The team was just embarrassed on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys and needs to get back in the groove to compete in the NFC East. What should we expect from the big names facing off on Sunday? Let’s take a look.

