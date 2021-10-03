CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: Five players who can help themselves most

By Matt Conner
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone on the Kansas City Chiefs would say the right thing if you asked them about their goals. They want a win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. After losing two games in a row, especially against fellow AFC contenders, the Chiefs are hoping to balance out their winning record with a road win in Philly that would half the criticism of a porous defense and give them a confidence boost heading into a showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Announces Major Update For Sunday

NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had optimistic news to share regarding his status on Thursday afternoon. McCaffrey has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. The good news is that he returned to the practice field on Thursday. Will McCaffrey be available...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Chargers: AA writers make their predictions for Week 3

It’s going to be a very long week ahead for either the K.C. Chiefs or Los Angeles Chargers,. As both teams prepare to face off against one another on Sunday afternoon, the reality is that one will move on with an important divisional win. The other will sit and lick their wounds in the basement of the AFC West knowing every single division rival is already ahead of them by one or potentially even two games.
NFL
fox29.com

NFL odds: How to bet Chiefs vs. Eagles

If asked before the season which of these two teams would be at the bottom of its division before their Week 4 matchup, very, very, very few fans would have picked the Kansas City Chiefs instead of the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet that's where we stand heading into Sunday, where the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

KC Chiefs have serious injury concerns for Week 3 vs. Chargers

Coming into the regular season, the K.C. Chiefs were looking quite healthy after a season in which some positions, especially the offensive front was decimated. While the team is still looking solid on the injury front overall, especially when compared to other franchises like the Baltimore Ravens, there are some serious injury concerns emerging as Week 3 comes into view against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Chargers: Winners and losers from Week 3

It’s time to start asking some serious questions about the K.C. Chiefs. No one is saying it’s time to panic given how long this season will be at 17 regular season games. No one is suggesting major personnel moves or calling for anyone’s job, either. It is, however, reasonable to suggest that some questions should be asked (and answered) when it comes to why things aren’t working out the way they were expected for the Chiefs so far in 2021.
NFL
chatsports.com

KC Chiefs cannot stop turning the ball over vs. Chargers

At this point, Patrick Mahomes just needs to throw the ball and catch it himself. That’s because there are very few people he can trust left on the Kansas City Chiefs offense. So far in the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s defense has stepped up and...
NFL
USA Today

Eagles vs Cowboys: Ranking Philadelphia's 10 most important players vs. Dallas

The Eagles are in Dallas for their first prime-time matchup of the season, this time on Monday Night Football. Both teams enter the ballgame 1-1, as the Cowboys are coming off a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while Philadelphia will try to rebound from a 17-11 loss to San Francisco in their home opener.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Eagles#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#The Buffalo Bills
chatsports.com

KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: Five things to expect in Week 4

The K.C. Chiefs enter Week 4 play with a record of 1-2 and are currently last place in the AFC West for the first time since 2015. Of course, this is not an ideal place to be after a little less than 25% of the 2021 NFL Season has been completed. However, since the schedule came out, it was known the Chiefs had a rough first five weeks, and it’s held that way with rough losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Chiefs vs. Eagles injury report

Here is a look at the Eagles' initial injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Note that the Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so the practice report is an estimation. Did Not Participate. • T Jordan Mailata (knee) Limited Participation. • C Landon Dickerson (hip)
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Eagles vs. Chiefs Staff Predictions

It’s another season and the hopes of Super Bowl being competitive are high! In a great experiment to weed out the “football guys” from the….well…..”NON-football guys” we will predict the scores each week! So find out which members of the staff (if any) are predicting victory in week 4 when the team welcomes in Kansas City!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Chargers: Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward inactive

The K.C. Chiefs defense came into Sunday afternoon with serious questions on the defense, both in terms of recent performances and injury concerns. Now it looks like some of those questions found unfortunate answers. The Chiefs announced their inactive players for the game, and the team will be missing a...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Listen Live: Philadelphia Eagles vs K.C. Chiefs on 97.3 ESPN

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) continue the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon against their former head coach, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs (1-2). Get all the coverage right here for this weeks matchup. (Due to NFL rules, Eagles football can not be heard in the mobile app or web stream)
NFL
texomashomepage.com

Chiefs gambling that Gordon can stay out of trouble in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have never been shy about giving players with questionable backgrounds a second chance. Or third or fourth or fifth. Or, in the case of Josh Gordon, a sixth. The wildly talented yet trouble-prone wide receiver was reinstated by the NFL this...
NFL
lineups.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Player Props (10/3/21)

If you told me before the season that the Kansas City Chiefs would be in the AFC West cellar, I would just think you’re trying to have a major hot take about a talented team. Well, you would’ve proven me wrong. The Chiefs are currently 1-2 after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. QB Patrick Mahomes is having what’s looking like the worst start of his career, throwing uncharacteristic interceptions throughout. Meanwhile, the good feelings in Philadephia have completely disappeared from Week 1. The team was just embarrassed on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys and needs to get back in the groove to compete in the NFC East. What should we expect from the big names facing off on Sunday? Let’s take a look.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Eagles must rebound quickly on a short week as the two-time defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs come to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since 2013. The Chiefs are in somewhat unfamiliar territory as they've lost consecutive games. All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lost three straight games as a starter. Could history happen on Sunday? No matter where you are, you can follow the action. Here's how:
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: Getting perspective behind enemy lines

As the K.C. Chiefs get ready to visit Philadelphia this weekend to take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the matchup is a bit interesting this season because there are a lot of unknowns for the average fan here. Unless someone follows the NFL very closely, it can be hard to know much about the Eagles given they place in the NFC East, a division that rotates through the Chiefs schedule once every four seasons.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

158K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy