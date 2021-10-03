KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: Five players who can help themselves most
Everyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would say the right thing if you asked them about their goals. They want a win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. After losing two games in a row, especially against fellow AFC contenders, the Chiefs are hoping to balance out their winning record with a road win in Philly that would half the criticism of a porous defense and give them a confidence boost heading into a showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.arrowheadaddict.com
Comments / 0