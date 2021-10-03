Cedar Rapids Police hosts Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dash Coffee, 120 Third Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. All community members are invited to attend this informal event to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Cedar Rapids neighborhoods.www.thegazette.com
