Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Police hosts Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dash Coffee, 120 Third Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. All community members are invited to attend this informal event to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Cedar Rapids neighborhoods.

#Police Departments#Community Policing#Cedar Rapids Police#Coffee With A Cop#Dash Coffee
