Will Ethiopia’s genocide be worse than Rwanda’s?

By Michael Rubin
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, he was the toast of the town. Today, he is among the world’s most dangerous men. Almost a year ago, he sent his army into Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region after leaders there defied his order to postpone elections. Abiy apologists blame his former partners in the Tigray People's Liberation Front for sparking the conflict by attacking an Ethiopian military position . But Abiy's subsequent operation appeared preplanned, and the collective punishment upon ethnic Tigrayans in Tigray and in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa was clearly illegal. Abiy moved to isolate Tigray, restrict media access, and prevent food and humanitarian aid from reaching the province.

Abiy Ahmed
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
