Megan Markle opts for the Cartier Tank while Queen Elizabeth dons a Jaeger-LeCoultre Caliber 101 – These are the favorite watches of the British Royal family – Diana loved Patek Philippe.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a whirlwind year, to say the least. From their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, to welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been going nonstop — and they've been making headlines every step of the way. In recent months, Harry and Meghan have announced their respective business plans — Meghan will be working on a new animated series for Netflix, according to Variety, while Harry is set to release his very first memoir in 2022, according to Page Six – all while keeping up with their philanthropic efforts, by way of their Archewell Foundation.

