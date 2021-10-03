Megan Markle opts for the Cartier Tank while Queen Elizabeth dons a Jaeger-LeCoultre Caliber 101 – These are the favorite watches of the British Royal family – Diana loved Patek Philippe.
When it comes to timekeeping, unsurprisingly, the British royals know how to do it in style. Given the fact that they have an entourage who manages every minute of their day, we can safely assume that they use watches as statement fashion pieces rather than for their functionality. And with many of their timepieces being classics, the entire royal family could possibly be the most famous horologists in the world …luxurylaunches.com
