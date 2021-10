Georgia Southern University’s Office of Leadership and Community Engagement will host its annual GreenFest event, to be held in downtown Statesboro on Oct. 9. GreenFest is a festival that focuses on environmental sustainability, seeking to educate those just beginning that journey while supporting those already on it. The event is packed with green exhibits, vendors and workshops designed to educate visitors about green living. Festival-goers can enjoy live music, children’s activities, and green products and sustainable solutions for the whole family.

