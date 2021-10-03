CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple finally fixes this iPhone 13 bug that disappointed users

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—An Apple iPhone 13 bug that was revealed soon after the new iPhone 13 series was launched and sales started, has finally been fixed. It came as a shock for users when they realised the spanking new phone was just not being able to do a simple synchronisation thing. It left owners angry and Apple scrambling for answers. Now, it has finally been revealed that the Apple iPhone 13 bug has been fixed and a patch has been rolled out for everyone.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

These T-Mobile devices will get Android 12

T-Mobile has shared a list of phones for which the Android 12 update is being developed currently. Last month, Google released the final Android 12 beta and leaked internal documents show that the company is all set to release the final version on October 4. The Mountain View giant's Pixel phones will probably be the first to get the new operating system.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Here are the T-Mobile phones receiving the Android 12 update

T-Mobile updates its software update list with phones being tested for Android 12. Listed phones include Google Pixel, OnePlus, and Samsung Galaxy S phones. Android 12 is expected to be launched on October 4. While we wait for the stable version of Android 12 to launch, T-Mobile is getting ahead...
CELL PHONES
newsbrig.com

Apple will fix bug preventing iPhone 13 owners from unlocking with Apple Watch

Are you unable to unlock your brand new iPhone 13 with your Apple Watch? Don’t despair just yet. According to MacRumors, Apple has promised to fix a bug that prevents the unlock through an “upcoming software update.” You can turn off the feature in Settings and rely on passcodes until that solution is in place, Apple said, although it didn’t offer a timeframe for the patch.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Iphones#Apple Watch Apple
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: What offers can we expect?

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! The countdown to Black Friday, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza, has begun. In less than two months, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day sales event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has today blossomed into a weekend-long event and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. Soon enough, we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
soyacincau.com

Instagram fixes audio and layout bugs for iOS 15 and iPhone 13

If you’re on iOS 15 or the new iPhone 13, you might have noticed some bugs on Instagram. The good news is that Instagram found and fixed these issues very quickly, so they should be resolved with the updated version 206.1. Before the update, iOS 15 users reported that their...
CELL PHONES
theapplepost.com

Apple releases iOS 15.0.1 bug fixing update

Apple has today released iOS 15.0.1, a bug fixing update that addresses several issues found with the main release of iOS 15 last week. This includes the Unlock with Apple Watch bug which has plagued may new iPhone 13 users. Apple released iOS 15 last Monday, bringing several major new...
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

Apple iPhone 13 Stumbles Out Of The Gate With Major 120Hz Display And Apple Watch Bugs

Did you pick up a shiny new iPhone 13 Pro expecting silky-smooth 120-Hz animations and seamless integration with an Apple Watch? I know I sure did, but things haven't gone as expected on Apple's new smartphone platform right out of the gate. One would think that Apple tested its APIs with the Pro Motion Display and paired an Apple Watch with the phone at some point, but two big bugs have sullied the iPhone 13 Pro experience for new owners right out of the gate.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Apple says it's fixing this glaring iPhone 13 and Apple Watch bug — hopefully soon!

Apple's new iPhone 13 can't be unlocked by an Apple Watch for a ton of people. Apple has confirmed it's aware of the issue and plans a fix for an "upcoming update." Early iPhone 13 buyers have seen their excitement tempered by an odd and irritating bug that prevents their Apple Watch from unlocking their new phone. The iPhone went on sale on Friday — by Sunday, Apple had acknowledged the bug and confirmed that a fix is on the way.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

iPhone Users Are Experiencing Touch Sensitivity Issues | Is There a Fix?

Some new iPhone 13 users have experienced issues with the phone’s touchscreen. Several users have reported on Twitter, Reddit, and Apple Support forums that their iPhones have touch sensitivity issues – and these issues have presented themselves in many different forms. Some users report that their iPhones don’t register their...
CELL PHONES
techxplore.com

Visa and Apple Pay vulnerabilities leaves iPhone users open to payment fraud

Vulnerabilities in Apple Pay and Visa could enable hackers to bypass an iPhone's Apple Pay lock screen and perform contactless payments, according to research by the University of Birmingham and University of Surrey. Experts in the University of Birmingham's School of Computer Science and the University of Surrey's Department of...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

New iOS update fixes problematic iPhone bugs – Update now

While iOS updates often bring innovative new features and options to customize your iPhone, they also tend to come with bugs. The recent release of iOS 15 is no exception. This major iOS release certainly brought its share of iPhone bugs. Tap or click here to see how one bug is knocking out cell service from some users.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Download iOS 15.0.1 Now to Fix the Apple Watch Unlock Bug

The first update to iOS and iPadOS 15 is here. And it's an especially important download to grab if you own an iPhone 13 and Apple Watch. We'll fill you in on all of the bug fixes in iOS and iPadOS 15.0.1. Three Bug Fixes in iOS and iPadOS 15.0.1.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy