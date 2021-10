Prayers and well wishes are being sent to Kelis and her family after her husband, Mike Mora, revealed that he has been enduring a serious health battle. The couple was married back in 2014 and they have gone on to welcome two children together, making Kelis the mother of three. They live a relatively quiet life on a farm as the chef-musician and her photographer beau stay far away from the industry chaos, but the couple found themselves with the spotlight on them after Mora shared that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

