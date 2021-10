COVID-19 vaccination and testing have been added to this weekend’s Takoma Park Street Festival, city officials announced Monday. “Thanks to the Montgomery County Dept. of Health and Human Services, the festival will now host a COVID vaccine and testing site during festival hours in front of 7000 Carroll Avenue,” reads a news release. “The Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Unvaccinated persons, persons seeking 2nd doses, and persons approved for booster shots and 3rd doses may receive a vaccine at the event. Persons seeking a 2nd or 3rd dose or booster are encouraged to bring their vaccination card. No reservation is required.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO