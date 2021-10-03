Photo of suspects released after teen girl shot in head by stray bullet in Brooklyn park

Police have released pictures of the suspects they are searching for after a 16-year-old girl was shot by stray bullet in Brooklyn.

The suspects, who appear to be teenagers, were seen fleeing a Boerum Hill playground Friday afternoon with two others.

Kyla-Simone Sobries-Batties was hit in the head after the Cobble Hill High School senior had been hanging out with friends at the playground.

Her family said she is lucky to be alive and is recovering from surgery.

The teen's mom spoke out exclusively to Eyewitness News . She says her daughter underwent surgery Saturday and is able to communicate by gestures.

Nadine Sobers is still trying to process what happened to her daughter.

"This is hard - I've given birth, I can do that. This is the hardest thing I've done in my life," she said.

Sobers spent the day by Kyla's hospital bed, and she can't forget the numbing call she got on Friday afternoon.

The 16-year-old senior, who has dreams to be a lawyer was hit by the stray bullet in Gowanus Playground in Boerum Hill. Sobers called her mother.

"All I was hearing was screaming," said Joy Sobers.

Neighbors say the park was filled with families and children when gunfire erupted, sending everyone scrambling. One of the bullets hit Kyla as she was sitting on a bench.

Kyla is recovering at Brooklyn Methodist. Doctors were able to remove the bullet from her head, and thankfully it did not hit her brain. She has to be intubated to keep the swelling down.

Police are searching for three suspects, all males wearing dark clothing. One took off on a scooter, another on Citi Bike, the third took off on foot.

Kyla's family is praying for her full recovery and that the suspects are caught.

