CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

6 Signs That Your Indoor Air-quality Is Bad And Unhealthy For You

theridgewoodblog.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been recently worried about the quality of air that you and your family members are living and breathing in? Well, your concern is not unjustified because the air quality matters more than we acknowledge. However, it may not be quite obvious to many and you might often be wondering how to check if the air that you are breathing in is of high quality at all. To help you with this, we have about 6 signs that will serve as an indicator of indoor air quality and let you identify if it is unhealthy or bad for your health at all.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

Related
probuilder.com

Indoor Air Quality Road Map: A Smart Range Hood

The range hood is perhaps the least recognized kitchen appliance, yet by ventilating contaminated air out of the house, it does more to protect the health of occupants than any other. But until now, there has been no way to know just how well these appliances do that job. Seeking...
ELECTRONICS
Texarkana Gazette

Is Bad Indoor Air AT YOUR WORKPLACE Dulling Your Brain?

It's a question many of us are now asking to protect ourselves from COVID-19. But indoor air quality is also something we should be talking about long after the pandemic ends. Because not only can the quality of your workplace air influence the number of sick days you take each year, but it may even affect how well your brain works in the office.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Improve Your Surrounding Air Quality With This Wearable Air Purifier

There's no shortage of air pollution. From smog to dust to smoke, air quality just isn’t what it could be, and it can exacerbate or cause serious health problems. Check out your latest weather report and you will notice air quality reports are now running frontline and center. That’s why portable air purifiers are popping up everywhere these days. With one of these portable purifying devices in tow, you can effectively decrease your exposure to harmful pollutants that you're breathing without even realizing it.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Air Conditioning#Odor#Energy Efficiency#Indoor Air Quality
almanac.com

10 Indoor Plants that Clean the Air

During the colder months, we spent a lot of time indoors. Certainly, healthy indoor air is a top priority. Without proper ventilation, it doesn’t take long for indoor pollutants to build up to unhealthy levels. Indoor pollutants come in two major varieties:. Particulates such as dust, mold spores, and pollen.
GARDENING
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: The effects of an unhealthy gut

The health of the gut has been a topic of increasing research and discussion lately, and more people are aware of their “gut microbiome” than ever before. But what does it all mean? Here’s why your gut health affects your overall health. What is Gut Microbiome? Basically, gut microbiome is home to all the bacteria […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Gadget Flow

Sveeve smart nightstand has integrated sensors that monitor your indoor air quality

Ensure a healthy sleep environment with the Sveeve smart nightstand. This bedtime gadget boasts built-in sensor technology that monitors your bedroom’s air quality. In fact, the nightstand analyzes the data and presents it to you via the app in an understandable way. Even better, the small form factor affixes to your bed quickly and easily. It also provides space for storing essential items like your smartphone. What’s more, the surface is also a wireless charger. Otherwise, you can use the USB port to charge up. Moreover, with the interchangeable surface, you can change the style and color of the table to suit your tastes. Finally, with two styles—slide and clamp—this nightstand works with any bed. Finally, this gadget is made of recycled materials, supporting sustainability.
ELECTRONICS
NJ Spotlight

Cost of congestion includes air quality

As New York City moves ahead with the idea of charging drivers more depending on the volume of traffic, much of the opposition in New Jersey has been focused on the cost to commuters. But another cost of high traffic is air quality. Despite improvements in air quality, many New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theenergymix.com

Rare Update to Air Quality Guidelines Shows 90% of People Breathing Unhealthy Air

A rare update to the World Health Organization’s global air quality guidelines lead to the conclusion that 90% of the world’s people are breathing unhealthy air. With last week’s announcement, the WHO is “setting a higher bar for policy-makers and the public in its first update to its air quality guidelines in 15 years,” reports the Associated Press. And the gist of the revision is stark: “Harmful health effects of air pollution kick in at lower levels than it previously thought.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPRI

Doctor shares indoor air quality breakthroughs for home, work

Holistic & Wellness Expert Dr. Taz Bhatia Shares Important. Details About the Launch of New VIRUSKILLERTM Technology. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
VIRUS
easyhealthoptions.com

The green fruit that keeps deep belly fat away

Did you know that there are two types of fat on your body — one that you see each time you look in the mirror and one that is deeper and more dangerous?. That’s right, the fat that sits right under the surface of your skin, known as subcutaneous fat is the one responsible for the bulge you may be battling on your hips and thighs.
FITNESS
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy