CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

living and breathing

theridgewoodblog.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been recently worried about the quality of air that you and your family members are living and breathing in? Well, your concern is not unjustified because the air quality matters more than we acknowledge. However, it may not be quite obvious to many and you might often be wondering how to check if the air that you are breathing in is of high quality at all. To help you with this, we have about 6 signs that will serve as an indicator of indoor air quality and let you identify if it is unhealthy or bad for your health at all.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Proper Breathing can improves our health

Practicing breathing properly helps to regulate all organs, helps us control our emotions and improve our health. When a baby is born, the first cry is the sound of breathing. There is also a saying in folklore: “As long as you breathe, you are still alive, if you stop breathing, you will die”. Let’s join to learn more about this issue.
HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Air Quality
kadn.com

Breathe Your Way to a Calm Mind

Lafayette,LA - With a lot on your mind, it's easy to feel stressed. Co-owner of The Yoga Space Mickal Mcmath says that yoga can help reduce tension for those who deal with stress, but it all starts with one thing. "The reactions of their bodies to the different things that we talk about in yoga, breathe, flexibility, strength, mobility. all those things start with the mind."
LAFAYETTE, LA
Yoga Journal

A Meditation For Reconnecting With Your Breath

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. This short breath-based meditation can help stop the constant chaos in your mind. Take time out of your busy day to recenter yourself—and your body—around your breath. In this guided meditation, you’ll focus on the natural flow of the breath, taking your attention away from the thoughts and fears of the external world. This is also a great to practice to settle your thoughts before a longer meditation session. Join yoga teacher Leah Cullis for this short meditation.
YOGA
Boston Globe

Breathing is huge in the wellness world. But who has time?

Am I too lazy to breathe? Apparently. The pandemic has accelerated the so-called “breathwork” wellness trend, and recently I happened upon an article extolling the stunning benefits of slow, deep, controlled breathing. The technique has been shown to reduce stress, increase alertness, boost your immune system — and it’s free (or so I initially thought, but more on this later). I vowed to do it every day.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Thrive Global

Keita Franklin: “Breathe”

Breathe. It’s as simple as that! You can do this anywhere and it’s a great way to calm yourself when feeling overwhelmed. Look up simple breathing exercises and implement those throughout your day. Big Breaths!. Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Six Breathing Technique for Better Sleep

Your bedtime routine doesn’t seem to work. You’re tossing and turning, unable to relax into the night, yet unable to wake up in the morning. If this sounds like you, you’re not alone. Millions suffer from sleep deprivation, but no one knows why it’s happening. Don’t panic!. Everyone has their...
YOGA
nasrq.com

Breathing Easy in these COVID Times: Q&A with Fusion Therapy

Whether it’s residual symptoms of COVID, chronic stress from all the changes to our normal, or other health issues taking a toll on the body, I think most of us can agree that it’s been difficult to breathe easy over the last two years. In both the literal and figurative sense, we could all use a deep, full exhale to relieve the tension our systems are encumbered with.
PUBLIC HEALTH
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Yoga and Breath to Increase Quality of Life

Yoga has been around for more than 5,000 years and has been helping people to increase and create a healthy lifestyle. In yoga, we call the breath “prana,” which means life force energy. What better way to increase our quality of life than by generating life force energy! That is exactly what we are doing while practicing yoga with our geriatric and/or disabled populations. When we focus on the breath, we are also enhancing our thought process by generating blood flow and oxygen to the brain and all parts of the body.
WORKOUTS
funcheap.com

Joy of Breathing &7 Chakra Healing Meditation

This guided Breathwork and meditation experience is an immersion into feeling more consciously awake and connected with your shining energy body, your inner source, and intelligent life force within. At this 75 minute online live event, you will be guided through an extended Joy of Breathing Pranayama session, followed by...
YOGA
theridgewoodblog.net

How Does Hearing Loss Affect Your Quality of Life?

There are many reasons for hearing loss. For example, when we age, we may gradually experience declines in our hearing ability. Since it is slow and gradual when the loss is due to the typical effects of aging, we may not notice it for a while. Other reasons for hearing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Lynn Rossy, "Mindful Breathing"

Normally, when health psychologist and author LYNN ROSSY stops by, it's to encourage mindful eating; today, however, Lynn's topic is mindful breathing. Find out why using only your mouth to breathe is not necessarily a good thing. October 4, 2021.
FITNESS
underthebutton.com

OP-ED: It's Easy to Breathe in a Mask

I’d like to bring your attention to something that has been on my mind a lot recently. In case some of you don’t know, school has been in session. I forgot temporarily as I was extremely busy building houses for disadvantaged children and spreading the word of the good Lord during my summer away in the Seychelles. Particularly as I had become accustomed to joining class poolside in other countries and receiving accommodations for my clinically-tested special needs, coming back was quite the adjustment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Orange Leader

FAITH: Hearts in Touch- A reminder to breathe is always welcomed

My watch tracks everything – my heart rate, sleep pattern, every move I make, every step I take – you get the picture. I can text on it, make phone calls, and yes, even find out the time. (It’s almost unbelievable – unless you’re like me and grew up reading Dick Tracy comic strips and remember the watch he had.)
HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

The Valley Hospital Using Artificial Intelligence to Prevent Heart Attacks

Ridgewood NJ, the Valley Hospital is among the first to use non-invasive, artificial intelligence imaging technology to prevent heart attacks by characterizing unstable plaque buildup with a high potential to rupture that can lead to a heart attack. Research shows that 50 percent of patients who will experience a heart...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
theridgewoodblog.net

Expert Tips to Make Well Water Drinkable

With Careful Maintenance, Your Well Water Can Be Safe For Consumption. The water in your well can be contaminated in two ways. Either it could have impurities, bacterial growth, or rodent infestation, or the pipes may be dirty. In both cases, when it reaches your tap, it is not safe to consume anymore. If you have a private water well at home, then it is your responsibility to make sure the water is clean and pure.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy