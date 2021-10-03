State law does include HOA election results deadline

Q: I am curious as to why Nevada Revised Statute, Chapter 116, doesn’t require board election results to be posted within 15 days of the election. Our association just had a board election on Aug. 5, and the 68 owners — 47 of whom voted — never received the results. I was told by the management company that Nevada law does not require it, nor does our bylaws. I came from California where it is required that elections results be posted on a community bulletin board or some other conspicuous place or owners be notified electronically or by regular mail, which is costly. Not posting the election results, to me, is highly unusual on any level. It undermines the idea of why we count ballots in the first place, to determine who won. Even the minutes of the annual meeting only announced who won but not the numbers. The numbers are important because they indicate in a contested election what percentage of the electorate is disenchanted with the governing body, as was the case in our election where close to 30 percent voted for the minority candidate, who was labeled “a trouble-maker” in a scurrilous, unsigned flyer distributed by those in power.