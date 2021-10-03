CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

State law does include HOA election results deadline

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I am curious as to why Nevada Revised Statute, Chapter 116, doesn’t require board election results to be posted within 15 days of the election. Our association just had a board election on Aug. 5, and the 68 owners — 47 of whom voted — never received the results. I was told by the management company that Nevada law does not require it, nor does our bylaws. I came from California where it is required that elections results be posted on a community bulletin board or some other conspicuous place or owners be notified electronically or by regular mail, which is costly. Not posting the election results, to me, is highly unusual on any level. It undermines the idea of why we count ballots in the first place, to determine who won. Even the minutes of the annual meeting only announced who won but not the numbers. The numbers are important because they indicate in a contested election what percentage of the electorate is disenchanted with the governing body, as was the case in our election where close to 30 percent voted for the minority candidate, who was labeled “a trouble-maker” in a scurrilous, unsigned flyer distributed by those in power.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
marquettewire.org

Recent Law School poll finds partisan divides on Supreme Court job performance, COVID-19, Afghanistan and election results

After surveying adults nationwide, a recent Marquette Law School poll found a mixed set of views on topics ranging from Supreme Court job performances, withdrawal from Afghanistan, COVID-19 policies and election results. Director of the Marquette Law School Poll, Charles Franklin, said 1,411 adults were surveyed for these polls, 27%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTAJ

Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline passed Friday for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as a state court sorted through three legal challenges. Wolf’s administration and Senate Republicans remained silent in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
thejenatimes.net

New voting deadlines set for re-scheduled election

LaSalle Parish voters will go to the polls on Saturday, November 13, to cast ballots on four statewide proposed amendments, after the election date was re-scheduled because of Hurricane Ida. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order formally delaying the upcoming fall elections in Louisiana, following severe damage from Hurricane Ida in southeast Louisiana, which would make holding the…
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
lmcexperience.com

Recall election results are not surprising

After much hype about the possibility of a close election Sept. 14 to decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, the democratic governor easily won by a margin that, at this point in time, looks better than his 2018 victory. The way many democratic political figures and liberal media outlets — including myself — have expressed opinions and reported on the election may have been overly apocalyptic. That can invoke a needlessly demotivating pessimism about the state of politics from those with more socially liberal and left-leaning views.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Reporter

Holmes board of elections announces deadline reminder

The Holmes County board of elections recently announced a reminder that the upcoming voter registration deadline and the deadline to change a name or address is Oct. 4. The board of elections is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Suite 108, 75 E. Clinton St., Millersburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
kjzz.org

New Arizona Election Laws On Hold After Ruling On What Can, Cannot Go In State Budget

When an Arizona judge ruled Sept. 27 that it was unconstitutional to shoehorn some policy items into the state’s budget reconciliation bills, most of the oxygen was given to mask mandate bans and vaccines. But there was other important language tucked into those measures that are now in limbo pending an appeal as the remaining laws go into effect Sept. 29.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Real Estate Management#Hoa#Manag
tucson.com

Deadline to register for Tucson city election is Monday

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2 general election is fast approaching for Tucson residents, who must sign up by Monday, Oct. 4, if they want to be able to vote. Two propositions will be on the ballot — the adoption of a $15 minimum wage in Tucson (Prop. 206), as well as salary increases for the mayor and City Council members (Prop. 410) — and voters citywide will choose City Council representatives in Wards 3, 5 and 6.
TUCSON, AZ
WMI Central

PTLS deadline for mail in election is October 4

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The vote by mail special election regarding the rezoning of 6.2 acres located east of White Mountain Boulevard and north of Vallery Lane in Lakeside from R-Low, Rural Residential, to RVP, Recreational Vehicle Park Zoning District, will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voter registration deadline for the special election is Monday, Oct. 4.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
superhits106.com

Primary Election Results in Dubuque

In the primary election yesterday in Dubuque, council members Brad Cavanagh with 2,227 votes and David Resnick with 1,522 votes were the top two vote-getters in the mayoral contest and advanced to the November 2nd election. They seek to succeed longtime Mayor Roy Buol, who did not run for re-election.
DUBUQUE, IA
butlerradio.com

Election Officials Remind Of Mail-In Ballot Deadline

Election officials are reminding voters that there are still multiple ways to cast a ballot for this upcoming election. Despite numerous challenges to no excuse mail-in ballots, they are still available this fall. If you have requested a mail-in ballot in the past, you should be receiving it soon. But,...
ELECTIONS
wdet.org

Michigan Senate Republicans Push Through Sweeping Changes to State’s Election Laws 

​The legislation would add further I.D. requirements for absentee voting and prohibit the Secretary of State from mailing out unsolicited absentee ballot applications. The battle over how elections are run in Michigan continues.  . Michigan Senate Republicans on Wednesday passed election legislation that would add further I.D. requirements for absentee ballots and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chathamstartribune.com

Registration deadline for Nov. 2 elections approaching in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The voter registration deadline for the upcoming elections is Tuesday, Oct. 12. Successful registration enables all eligible Virginians to cast ballots in the Nov. 2, 2021 elections. To register to vote or update voter registration information by mail (applications must be postmarked by Oct. 12), in-person (applications...
VIRGINIA STATE
siouxlandproud.com

New election laws

Top officials from USA and Mexico meet to negotiate security deal. Judge rules against Aubrey Trail death penalty appeal.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy