What this doctor uses iPhone 13 Pro Max camera for will blow your mind

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—Apple launched the iPhone 13 series last month, bringing four new smartphones to the company's product portfolio. With the arrival of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple brought a photography feature that has been on rival Android phones for years now — macro photography. Apple's high-end models are popular for great camera performance, but now an ophthalmologist is using an iPhone 13 Pro Max for something amazing — to diagnose patients with eye-related ailments.

