What this doctor uses iPhone 13 Pro Max camera for will blow your mind

If you’re after the best iPhone Apple has ever made by a long way, then the iPhone 13 Pro Max is it - mostly down to having a genuinely long-lasting battery. You’ll need deep pockets, both literally and figuratively, to own this phone, as it’s big and rather expensive - but you’re getting a decent amount for your money. Some upgrades seem pretty minor - we struggled to get a lot from the new 120Hz ProMotion display and Cinematic mode will get quickly forgotten - but the low light camera is excellent, the power onboard outstrips any phone on the market for heavy tasks and it’s bound together by a cohesive user interface and app experience. If you want a big iPhone that you’ll enjoy for years, this is it.

