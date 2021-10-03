CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What to do if you think you've been hacked

By David Nield
Popular Science
Popular Science
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story has been updated. It was originally published on October 9, 2017. Being hacked can feel like a personal attack: You go to log into Facebook, Gmail, or iCloud—and your password doesn’t work, leaving you unable to access your most important online accounts. This worst-case scenario might bring on feelings of nausea and helplessness. Fortunately, you can take action in the face of digital vandalism. If you find yourself locked out of your accounts, major internet services have prepared a few routes for getting back in. As well as restoring your access, these companies help you limit the damage a hacker can do.

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

