‘Days like this are just tough’: What they’re saying about Syracuse’s loss to Florida State

Ryder Donahue caught three of Patrick Lauer’s five touchdowns on Friday night and Marcellus shut out Cortland, 35-0. Jonas Kaczor and John Walsh caught the other TD passes from Lauer, who threw touchdowns of 16, 15, 4, 57 and 11 yards in just two quarters. The Mustangs have now won three in a row after starting the season 0-2. After two losses by a total of seven points, Marcellus has outscored opponents 113-12. Meanwhile, the Purple Tigers suffered their second shutout loss and have not scored more than 12 points in any game.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO