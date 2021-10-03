CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Days like this are just tough’: What they’re saying about Syracuse’s loss to Florida State

By Mike Curtis
Tallahassee, Fla — Syracuse lost its ACC opener in a heartbreaking 33-30 loss to Florida State on Saturday. The Orange (3-2, ACC 0-1) allowed two late long-yardage runs by FSU quarterback Jordan Travis to set up the game-winning field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. Fans and media, including the commentators from the ACC Network, were under the impression that Seminoles offensive lineman Darius Washington should’ve been called for a holding penalty as he prevented Marlowe Wax from getting to Travis.

