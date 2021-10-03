CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

New act enlists banks to fight elder financial fraud

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY — As a judge gave a 5-month jail sentence to the conservator who stole more than $10,000 from his bank accounts, George Pappas pointed the finger at his bank. Within a month of her court-appointment to take over Pappas’ finances, his conservator went on a shopping spree, withdrawing thousands and spending freely at stores like Victoria’s Secret.

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vacaville Reporter

Elder Law | Bank holds up husband’s account after death

My husband of 45 years died recently. He has sizable savings and checking accounts at a local bank, all registered in his own name. I am not pleased with having to do business with that bank. I visited them after my husband’s death, and they were very rude to me. They would not give me my husband’s money, and they would not explain why. They just told me to go to a lawyer. I left in tears. Can’t I just transfer all of my husband’s accounts to my bank?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thepaypers.com

Feedzai Financial Crime Report: 23% increase in online fraud

Financial crime management platform Feedzai has released its most recent Financial Crime Report, stating that online fraud has increased 23% as cashless payments take centre stage. The report analyses financial crime and consumer spending trends from more than 1.5 billion global transactions from April to July 2021. According to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New ‘159’ scams hotline to protect consumers from rising bank payment fraud

An emergency hotline to combat bank scams is to be trialled to tackle rising levels of fraud, it is reported.The telephone service will allow consumers to check whether contact from their bank, HM Revenue & Customs or a delivery company is genuine or a scam.Using the number 159, it will be run by an industry body called Stop Scams UK, which is supported by the Financial Conduct Authority and Ofcom, The Times reported.Banks hope that the move will stop hundreds of millions of pounds passing from customers to scammers each year, which in turn costs banks tens of millions of pounds a year in refunds.The idea has been in the pipeline since 2016 when Theresa May was still home secretary.Banks have come under pressure to reduce the £355m lost to payment fraud in 2020, of which less than half was refunded even by those banks signed up to the industry’s refund code.Ruth Evans, chair of Stop Scams UK, told TheTimes: “Fraud is cruel, it wrecks lives, and we’re determined to help people fight it.”The article was amended on 6 October 2021. It previously incorrectly stated that Stop Scams UK was funded by the FCA and Ofcom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Auto Remarketing

Lobel Financial leverages Point Predictive tools to curb fraud

SAN DIEGO - Point Predictive announced this week that Lobel Financial has successfully completed its Auto Fraud Manager implementation. With Auto Fraud Manager now in place, Lobel Financial will use Point Predictive’s fraud alerts and scores in real-time within the finance company’s native origination environment across its entire application volume.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Harbor Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Traverse City, MI
Business
City
Traverse City, MI
KCBD

October is Elderly Financial Exploitation Awareness month

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - What could be worse than exploiting an elderly person by stealing or misusing their money or property?. Adult Protective Services (APS), a program of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), validated 1,028 cases of exploitation in Texas fiscal year 2020, compared to 950 cases in 2019 and 929 cases in 2018.
LUBBOCK, TX
InvestmentNews

Barred adviser to fight elderly theft charges in court

Jeffrey Dampf was barred from the securities industry last week for not cooperating in Finra's investigation of allegations that he stole money from elderly clients. A New Jersey financial adviser who last week was barred from the securities industry and last year was charged with attempted theft of the elderly says he plans to contest those allegations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
sandiegocountynews.com

Founder of Russian Bank pleads guilty to tax fraud

Washington, D.C.–The founder of a Russian bank pleaded guilty today to filing a materially false tax return. According to the plea agreement, Oleg Tinkov, also known as Oleg Tinkoff, was born in Russia and became a naturalized United States citizen in 1996. From that time through 2013, he filed U.S. tax returns. In late 2005 or 2006, Tinkov founded Tinkoff Credit Services (TCS), a Russia-based branchless bank that provides its customers with online financial and banking services. Through a foreign entity, Tinkov indirectly held the majority of TCS shares.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nolangroupmedia.com

27 month sentence given in bank fraud

A Lexington man was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison after being convicted of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from the purchase of a Frankfort office building that was being leased by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves determined Vonnie McDaniels, 32,...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Financial Crimes#Elder Financial Abuse#Online Banks#The Elder#4front Credit Union#Adult Protective Services#Aps
Government Technology

Private Partners: Ohio Fights Unemployment Fraud Well

(TNS) — Private-sector figures who have been working with Ohio’s much-criticized unemployment system to reduce a massive wave of fraudulent claims defended the state’s anti-fraud efforts during a legislative hearing Thursday. Even though it took almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic began before state unemployment officials took steps to...
OHIO STATE
The Guardian

Victims of fraud: how to get your money back from your bank

It is a horrible moment when you realise you’ve been scammed but resist the temptation to hide in a darkened room – instead, immediately contact your bank. Once a fraud is reported, it should contact the bank operating the account to which your money was sent, and any that is left can be frozen.
LOTTERY
Seattle Times

Banks enlist customers to kill Biden’s account data reporting plan

Financial institutions are recruiting their customers to help stop a measure under consideration in Congress that would require banks to hand over some account information to the IRS. The effort, including shareable social media posts, direct emails from customers and pressure from Republicans, may be working. Democrats, who are contemplating...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Shore News Network

Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Bank And Mail Fraud Conspiracy Involving 30 Victim Financial Institutions

Greenbelt, Maryland – Willie R. Trimble, age 68, of Statesboro, Georgia, pleaded guilty yesterday to conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Postal Inspector in Charge Daniel A. Adame of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division; and Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler.
STATESBORO, GA
finextra.com

Banks trial emergency hotline for APP fraud

UK banks are to establish an emergency hotline to protect customers from APP fraudsters posing as bank staff. Running as a one-year pilot trial, the 159 hotline is supported by Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest, Santander and Starling Bank, covering 70% of all UK primary account holders. Operated by bank and telco-funded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

New protections under Financial Exploitation Prevention Act go into effect Sunday

DETROIT – New protections under the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act go into effect Sunday, Sept. 26. The act requires banks and credit unions in Michigan to report financial exploitation committed against vulnerable customers. That includes people with mental or physical impairments and seniors. The measure also allows financial institutions to...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy