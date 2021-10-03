CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDaniel: Burns documentary affirms my admiration for Ali

By rmcdaniel
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winner, by unanimous decision, is Ken Burns’ documentary on Muhammad Ali. Burns takes a subject we thought we knew and creates a vivid new portrait. As I watched it on Wyoming Public Television, it became apparent that Ali had, more than I realized, been a major part of my life from the day he won the Olympic gold medal in 1960 until his death. I was between the sixth and seventh grade when I started paying attention to the brash, young boxer. I was 68 years old when the philosopher of our times died in 2016.

