Pissaldière: The Original Focaccia Garden?
For the past few weeks, in place of our usual Friday pizza, I've been making pissaladière, the Provençal tart smothered with caramelized onions, anchovies, and olives. I add tomatoes to mine, too, perhaps to make it more pizza-like, but also because they just work, especially in the late summer and early fall, and truly, to me, there are few combinations more delicious. It's like pasta Puttanesca in bread form, all sweet and salty, oily and briny, bold and aromatic.
