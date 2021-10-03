CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pissaldière: The Original Focaccia Garden?

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. For the past few weeks, in place of our usual Friday pizza, I’ve been making pissaladière, the Provençal tart smothered with caramelized onions, anchovies, and olives. I add tomatoes to mine, too, perhaps to make it more pizza-like, but also because they just work, especially in the late summer and early fall, and truly, to me, there are few combinations more delicious. It’s like pasta Puttanesca in bread form, all sweet and salty, oily and briny, bold and aromatic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
