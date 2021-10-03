CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Bernard Tapie, a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died. He was 78. A feature of French life for decades, Tapie's death Sunday unleashed tributes from across...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Bernard Tapie, scandal-ridden French tycoon, dead at 78

Bernard Tapie, a French tycoon who was awaiting trial on fraud charges and the former owner of Adidas, died on Sunday at 78 years old. Tapie, a former Socialist minister who built a sporting and media empire before running into legal trouble, had been battling stomach cancer for several years.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, 78, died peacefully, his family said

One of France's most recognisable figures, the businessman, sports club owner and politician Bernard Tapie, has died at the age of 78. Tapie, who had battled stomach cancer for the past four years, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, they said in a statement. At one time he owned Adidas,...
CELEBRITIES
World Soccer Talk

Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, politician, actor and rogue

Paris (AFP) – Larger-than-life French business mogul Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday aged 78, was a symbol of the best and worst of high-rolling free market capitalism. His swashbuckling career spanned business, sports, politics and the arts, but also scandal and prison. Tapie, who revealed in 2017 that he...
CELEBRITIES
World Soccer Talk

Bernard Tapie brought glory and scandal to French football

Paris (AFP) – French businessman Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday aged 78, was the charismatic driving force behind Marseille’s victory in Europe’s premier club football competition in 1993. But his trophy-laden reign as president of the club culminated in a match-fixing scandal that stained his reputation. When Basile Boli...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Tapie
The Guardian

Bernard Tapie obituary

As a businessman and would-be actor, Bernard Tapie played many roles during a rollercoaster career that embraced success and scandal in almost equal measure. The flamboyant Frenchman, who has died aged 78 of cancer, was a shrewd entrepreneur, a star of screen and stage, politician, government minister, president of Olympique de Marseille football club, television presenter, owner of a successful cycling club and a press baron.
CELEBRITIES
moneyweek.com

Bernard Tapie: the man with a thousand lives

Famed for his tan and bouffant hair, Bernard Tapie, who has died aged 78, was by far France’s most glamorous business tycoon: admired even by detractors for his derring-do. “Half Count of Monte Cristo, half Jean Valjean” (hero of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables), he “wrote his own legend”, says Le Figaro. “No one could dictate his conduct,” and his career “mirrored the contradictions and fractures in France’s own history”. For Le Monde, Tapie was simply the man “with a thousand lives”.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Madeleine McCann: Prosecutors '100pc certain' they have killer in custody

Prosecutors investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann say they are 100 per cent certain she was murdered by a sex offender they already hold in custody. The German authorities say they have the evidence to charge convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner and hope to conclude their investigation next year. Hans...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final operation’

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Careers#France#Soccer Club#Ap#French
Tribal Football

Watch: 'The Boss' - paying tribute to Olympique Marseille icon Bernard Tapie

Paying tribute to former Olympique Marseille chairman Bernard Tapie. Tapie, who passed away last week, is regarded as a true Marseille legend and an icon in French football. After buying the club in 1986, he turned it into one of the great powers in Europe. OM became the first and only French club to win the Champions League in 1993.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Denmark, England cruise in World Cup qualifying wins

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark added to the most perfect campaign in World Cup qualifying on Saturday and England also eased toward winning its group. Wins for Scotland, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine moved each closer to at least a place in the playoffs next year with the finals tournament in Qatar in sight.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Pressure mounting on Japan in WCup qualifier vs. Australia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — With two defeats out of three games already in World Cup qualification, Japan needs to beat Australia on Tuesday in Saitama or face the genuine prospect of missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1994. In contrast, the Socceroos are in excellent form and will take a huge step towards Qatar with a win.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

'I am innocent': ex-Nazi guard, 100, tells German court

A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person charged with complicity in the murder of thousands of detainees, told a German court on Friday that he was not guilty. Separately in the northern German town of Itzehoe, a 96-year-old former secretary in a Nazi death camp is on trial for complicity in murder.
WORLD
Frankfort Times

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil star Neymar says next year's World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel's Twitter feed on Sunday.
WORLD
WNCY

French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille chairman Tapie has died

PARIS (Reuters) – Bernard Tapie, a French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille (OM) president who led the soccer club to the Champions League title in 1993, died on Sunday aged 78. Tapie’s family, French politicians and the OM soccer club announced the death. “Olympique de Marseille learned with deep...
SPORTS
US News and World Report

French Businessman and Former Olympique De Marseille Chairman Tapie Dies

PARIS (Reuters) -Bernard Tapie, a French businessman https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/obituary-eclectic-french-tycoon-tapie-dies-aged-78-2021-10-03 and former Olympique de Marseille (OM) president who led the soccer club to the Champions League title in 1993, died on Sunday aged 78. Tapie, whose business interests also included a stake in sportswear company Adidas, had been suffering from stomach cancer...
ECONOMY
AFP

French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies aged 78

Bernard Tapie, the French business magnate, actor and politician whose swashbuckling career earned him millions of fans despite a litany of legal convictions, died aged 78 on Sunday after a four-year fight with stomach cancer. "Dominique Tapie and his family have the immense sadness to announce the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday," they said in a statement to La Provence newspaper in Marseille, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder. His death prompted condolences from politicians across the political spectrum, with President Emmanuel Macron hailing an "ambition, energy and enthusiasm that were a source of inspiration for generations of French people". "This man, who had a combativeness that could move mountains and take down the moon, never gave up," his office said in a statement.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy