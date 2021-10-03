CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank you, gentlemen, for helping my Mom with her walker

By Letter from Mary Greening
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 7 days ago

I would sincerely like to thank the two wonderful gentlemen who helped my Mom with her walker, and who made sure she got to and from her seat safely at "Mamma Mia!" Thursday night. It's scary for the elderly who feel as if they will fall, especially when there is...

www.wyomingnews.com

