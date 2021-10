Today is Sept. 30, 2021. The end of the fiscal year. I just wanted to give my thanks to my elected officials in Washington and all the rest of the zombies there. Because the Republican Party seems to want to play with the U.S.'s good faith and credit, the stock market went down. I lost $1,000 today. I realize that ain't much to most of you. But that's a lot of beer money that just flew out the window.