Squirrel Stuffs Fargo Man’s Chevy Avalanche With Walnuts: Video

A Chevy Avalanche owner in Fargo, North Dakota is having a unique problem with his pickup truck: a local squirrel has chosen it as its nesting place for the winter. Bill Fischer spoke to local news publication The Grand Forks Herald about his predicament this week. Fischer explained how he has a large black walnut tree on his property, which drops hundreds of walnuts this time of year. While the tree is a beautiful addition to his home, the nuts it drops have caused quite a headache for him this year, with one particularly busy squirrel collecting them and storing them under the truck’s hood, in the fenders and anywhere else it can fit them.