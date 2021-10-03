Please vote Nov. 2 to support the Laramie County Library System

I am writing today to ask for your support for three of the sixth-penny ballot propositions impacting the Laramie County Library System. I am currently a member of the Laramie County Library Board and continue to be impressed and amazed by the efficiency and effectiveness of County Librarian Carey Hartmann and her dedicated staff at the library. Laramie County is blessed to have one of the preeminent libraries in our region, and the Laramie County Library deserves your support on the upcoming sixth-penny ballot.