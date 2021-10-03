CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie County, WY

Please vote Nov. 2 to support the Laramie County Library System

By Letter from Rob Dickerson
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 7 days ago

I am writing today to ask for your support for three of the sixth-penny ballot propositions impacting the Laramie County Library System. I am currently a member of the Laramie County Library Board and continue to be impressed and amazed by the efficiency and effectiveness of County Librarian Carey Hartmann and her dedicated staff at the library. Laramie County is blessed to have one of the preeminent libraries in our region, and the Laramie County Library deserves your support on the upcoming sixth-penny ballot.

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Laramie County, WY
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarian
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy