West Palm Beach, FL

GOP obstruction not governing

 7 days ago

I now know the definition of a "chump." For 25 years, I was a federal criminal investigator. I conducted investigations, executed search warrants, arrest warrants, and seizure warrants, resulting in the conviction of numerous criminals and the forfeiture of nearly $500 million to the U.S. Treasury. After "retiring" for a brief five days, I returned as a contractor, assisting agents in the seizure and forfeiture of criminal proceeds. During my tenure, I received two serious injuries requiring operations and long rehabilitations. I contributed to my pension, Social Security, Medicare, and my 401(K) to be what I, and my fellow federal employees and retirees thought would be a secure retirement.

#Gop#The U S Treasury#Medicare#The Palm Beach Post#Democratic#Covid#Disney World
