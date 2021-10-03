CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What did the Anti-Federalists do for us?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. You’ve written about the Federalists and the Federalist Papers. But, who were the Anti-Federalists and what did they want?. A. The central debate surrounding the drafting and ratification of the Constitution was one concerning the allocation of power to this newly created federal government. After the perceived failure of the Articles of Confederation, the Federalists, led by well-known historic figures such as James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay, were advocating for the creation of a stronger central government. The Federalists were responding to incidents like Shay’s Rebellion where the national government, under the Articles, had proven to be largely ineffective.

