How Russell Westbrook, new Lakers can complement LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It's clear that it's all systems go for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are they are set to open training camp in the next few days. The Lakers are hellbent on returning to the NBA Finals after a mediocre stint last season, largely due to a string of injuries to LeBron and Anthony Davis. But both are returning with a clean bill of health and The King already issued a warning to the rest of the NBA about an angry version of AD.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO