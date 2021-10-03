CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How Russell Westbrook, new Lakers can complement LeBron James, Anthony Davis

By Scott Rafferty
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother busy offseason has come and gone for the Lakers. Coming off a first-round loss to the Suns in the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Lakers opened the summer with a bang by acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Wizards. Not long after making that bold move, they rounded out their roster with a number of signings in free agency, from Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard to Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn.

