Cowboys will be a mettle detector for Panthers, who again have something to prove in Texas

Once upon a time, way back in 2015, an undefeated Carolina Panthers team strode into Dallas looking for a little respect. The Panthers are doing that again, six years later, although this time they’re 3-0 instead of 10-0. A lot of the other details are similar. The Cowboys had a big-name quarterback — then it was Tony Romo and now it’s Dak Prescott. Carolina countered with its own hot quarterback and, more significantly, a defense coming into its own.