Your phone hit by DANGEROUS Flubot malware? Know how to fight hackers

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—The nefarious Flubot malware is back, infecting Android users phones around the world. The malware, which typically sends SMS messages to users with a link to listen to their "voicemail" now has a new trick. The malware has now found a new way to make its way onto users devices, by using new tricks and tactics to fool users into downloading the malware themselves and infecting their own devices.

