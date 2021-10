Sainsbury’s finished top of the FTSE 100 index on Monday after a battle to take over rival supermarket Morrisons ended in a sale to a US private equity company.The buyer Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) will likely pay £7 billion for Morrisons, after winning an auction process. Shareholders still get to vote on the deal later this month.But Sainsbury’s 3.4% rise did not offset falls elsewhere on the FTSE, including in Morrisons’ share price, and the index which closed down 16.06 points, or 0.2% to 7,011.01.Morrisons might have sailed through the checkout and is now sitting in the bagging...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 DAYS AGO