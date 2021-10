The time has finally come. For the first time since leaving the organization in the spring of 2020, Tom Brady will enter Gillette Stadium to face his former team in the New England Patriots and former coach in Bill Belichick. "The Return," as it's being billed, is arguably the most highly-anticipated regular-season matchup in NFL history, as Brady will go toe-to-toe against the team he won six of his seven championships with. It'll certainly be appointment viewing for all football fans, but how did we get here? What was the road that ultimately led to Brady leaving the Patriots?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO