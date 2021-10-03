Battle Game in 5 Sec Season 1 Review: Should you watch it?

Overview: Akira (Robbie Daymond) and Yuri (Laura Stahl) team up once again to meet Kastuya Saito (Ryan Colt Levy) and discover the nature of the challenge that awaits them. Our Take: Every genre of anime has one or more quintessential flavor profile that is a universal trademark that, for better or worse, is a part of the meal as a whole. Whether it’s tentacles, fanservice, clumsy girls, or edgelords, these types of quirks spread far and wide. And one cannot truly call itself a Shonen, if you don’t have an off-brand Ginyu Force. They can generally range from unbearably annoying or a charming diversion and, in this case, they thankfully fall into the latter with the Red Dragon Team. Acting as a reunion for Akira and Yuri, they bring all the goofy poses and even feature the classical nerdy dude who creeps on girls, with Yuri being the series optimal victim. However, they and Green Team’s Katusya Saito, who comes to our young protagonist’s aid, also introduce the expansive scale of the trial that Akira and Yuri must undergo.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO