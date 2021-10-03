CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple finally fixes this iPhone 13 bug that disappointed users

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—An Apple iPhone 13 bug that was revealed soon after the new iPhone 13 series was launched and sales started, has finally been fixed. It came as a shock for users when they realised the spanking new phone was just not being able to do a simple synchronisation thing. It left owners angry and Apple scrambling for answers. Now, it has finally been revealed that the Apple iPhone 13 bug has been fixed and a patch has been rolled out for everyone.

