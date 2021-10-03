Apple finally fixes this iPhone 13 bug that disappointed users
Oct. 3—An Apple iPhone 13 bug that was revealed soon after the new iPhone 13 series was launched and sales started, has finally been fixed. It came as a shock for users when they realised the spanking new phone was just not being able to do a simple synchronisation thing. It left owners angry and Apple scrambling for answers. Now, it has finally been revealed that the Apple iPhone 13 bug has been fixed and a patch has been rolled out for everyone.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
