CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google bans nearly 1 lakh content pieces in India

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—Google India receives a huge number of complaints on a daily basis and it takes action by slapping a ban on wrongdoers or removing the offending content. The action taken by Google indicates that the crackdown against all those who are using questionable means to post their content online will not slow down. According to the latest revelations, Google said that it has received 35,191 complaints from users alone. It also revealed that as many as 93,550 pieces of content were removed based on those complaints in the month of August. This was revealed by Google in its monthly transparency report. In addition to reports from users, Google also removed 651,933 pieces of content in August as a result of automated detection. Google has to make these disclosures to comply with India's new IT rules that came into force on May 26, 2021.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Facebook has finally given a reason for the six-hour outage Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline, along with Instagram, Messenger, Whatsapp, and OculusVR, was the result of a configuration change to its routers — not of a hack or attempt to get at user data. While the initial explanation didn’t really explain things, a subsequent blog post on Tuesday went into way more detail, saying that the outage was due to a routine maintenance mistake that basically disconnected Facebook’s datacenters from the internet.
INTERNET
komando.com

12 things you should never do online

We all make silly mistakes sometimes. We answer robocalls (those numbers do look awfully familiar), click links we should have checked first, and open spam emails. Everyone is vulnerable and can be caught off guard. It’s what we do next that really counts. Do you believe the caller claiming to be an IRS employee, use your credit card on a sketchy site, or download files from a sender you don’t recognize?
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Tech CEO: Facebook is facing ‘the beginning of the end’

Gettr CEO Jason Miller said Facebook is facing "the beginning of the end" after reacting to Time Magazine's latest cover which spotlights the reckoning of Facebook, on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. FACEBOOK SLAMMED FOR PROMOTING 1619 PROJECT CONTENT: 'UTTERLY IRRESPONSIBLE'. JASON MILLER: I think this is very similar to the...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Can’t See Content Behind Captchas

Google says websites can run into problems if they hide content behind captchas, as its web crawler won’t be able to see it. Googlebot doesn’t interact with anything when it crawls webpages. If it lands on a page with a captcha blocking the main content, it will assume that’s the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakh#Defamation#Google India#Ssmi
Tidewater News

Google removes 93,550 content material items in August in India: Compliance report

Google obtained 35,191 complaints from customers and eliminated 93,550 items of content material primarily based on these complaints within the month of August, the tech large mentioned in its month-to-month transparency report. In addition to reviews from customers, Google additionally eliminated 651,933 items of content material in August because of...
WORLD
protocol.com

YouTube is now banning even more antivax content

YouTube will now ban videos that claim a variety of vaccines are ineffective or dangerous and will take down channels linked to anti-vaccine activists including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Washington Post reported Wednesday. Google's video site has already taken similar moves with regard to COVID vaccines amid loud skepticism...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Searchengine Journal

Google Answers if Links or Content Determine E-A-T Scores

Google’s John Mueller answered a question about what determines website E-A-T scores. They asked whether links played a role or if it was content based score. John Mueller answered in a way that debunked the idea of E-A-T scores or that it is a technical or SEO factor. What’s Up...
INTERNET
Action News Jax

YouTube banning all anti-vaccine content

Beginning Wednesday, YouTube will remove videos which claim that vaccines approved by health officials as safe are ineffective or harmful as part of a push to cut down on anti-vaccine content, according to multiple reports. The move comes months after the Google-owned video streaming platform banned misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Scientific American

Google Bans Ads That Spread Climate Misinformation

Profiting from climate change denial just got a little bit more difficult. The Google ads team announced yesterday it will "prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change." The policy changes apply to Google advertisers, publishers that run Google ads and YouTube creators.
ENVIRONMENT
seattlepi.com

Google, YouTube Ban Ads on Content Denying Climate Change Science

Google said it will prohibit ads and monetization of YouTube videos and publisher content that deny climate change or contradict “well-established scientific consensus” about the causes of climate change. YouTube will still allow videos with falsehoods about climate change on its platform — but will demonetize videos or channels that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Frances Haugen: How one Facebook worker unfriended the giant social network

Less than two years after Facebook hired Frances Haugen to help correct dangerous distortions spilling across its platform, she had seen enough.The idealism she and countless others had invested in promises by the world’s biggest social network to fix itself had been woefully misplaced. The harm Facebook and sibling Instagram were doing to users was rivaled only by the company’s resistance to change, she concluded. And the world beyond Facebook needed to know.When the 37-year-old data scientist went before Congress and the cameras last week to accuse Facebook of pursuing profit over safety, it was likely the most consequential choice...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
INTERNET
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook grapples with another global outage

Facebook on Friday said users around the world again had problems accessing its services for hours due to a tweak of its system, just days after a massive outage caused in a similar fashion. "Sincere apologies to anyone who wasnât able to access our products in the last couple of hours," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP about 21:30 GMT. "We fixed the issue, and everything should be back to normal now." Website trouble tracker DownDetector showed spikes in reports of problems accessing or using Facebook and its photo-centric Instagram network as well as Messenger and WhatsApp starting about three hours earlier.
INTERNET
wmleader.com

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen

Mark Zuckerberg shot back at the whistleblower who testified that the Facebook CEO has no accountability at a Senate hearing Tuesday. Zuckerberg said the company he founded cares “deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health” after former employee Frances Haugen urged lawmakers to have government regulators oversee the social network, which she said should declare “moral bankruptcy.”
INTERNET
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy