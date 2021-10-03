Google bans nearly 1 lakh content pieces in India

Oct. 3—Google India receives a huge number of complaints on a daily basis and it takes action by slapping a ban on wrongdoers or removing the offending content. The action taken by Google indicates that the crackdown against all those who are using questionable means to post their content online will not slow down. According to the latest revelations, Google said that it has received 35,191 complaints from users alone. It also revealed that as many as 93,550 pieces of content were removed based on those complaints in the month of August. This was revealed by Google in its monthly transparency report. In addition to reports from users, Google also removed 651,933 pieces of content in August as a result of automated detection. Google has to make these disclosures to comply with India's new IT rules that came into force on May 26, 2021.