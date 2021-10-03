CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlayStation 5 free games for Death Stranding, Sackboy rolled out

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 3—Sony has informed users that it has introduced PlayStation 5 free game trials. This will allow gamers to play two games for free for a fixed number of hours, according to a new report. The games will be fully accessible to PS5 gamers during this period, which will reportedly extend to the end of October and gamers are now receiving notifications about trying out popular games from PlayStation Studios.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
psu.com

PlayStation Plus November 2021 PS4, PS5 Free Games

PlayStation Plus Free November 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free November 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus November 2021 – What are the PS Plus November 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading, you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Death Stranding#Playstation Studios#Video Games Chronicle
Washington Post

505 Games, publisher of ‘Control’ and ‘Death Stranding,’ wants to build its own empire

You may have seen 505 Games on the publishing credits of titles like “Death Stranding,” “Terraria,” “Control,” “Don’t Starve,” “Dead by Daylight” and more. Its portfolio ricochets across genres, from farming simulators to horror survival games. For most of its existence, 505 made the bulk of its revenue publishing existing...
FIFA
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft rolling out cloud gaming on Xbox console to select Insiders

Microsoft today announced the roll out of cloud gaming on Xbox console for a random subset of Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Insiders. With cloud gaming support on Xbox, you can enjoy games without having to wait for an install and also without filling up your hard disk space. You can...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Co-op comes to Stranded Deep for free tomorrow

Developer Beam Team Games has announced that Stranded Deep will be getting a free update tomorrow that adds co-op across all platforms. Finally, it will be possible to survive, thrive, and potentially even escape with a friend in this immersive survival simulator. The update will roll out for all platforms the game is available on.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

PlayStation 5 is in stock at Game UK

PlayStation 5 consoles are currently in stock and available to buy from Game UK’s website. On Wednesday the UK retailer said it would be going live with “a selection of PS5 consoles and bundles” on its website, but warned of potential lengthy queues to purchase them. Game’s PlayStation 5 consoles...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
thenerdstash.com

New World Rolling Out Free Server Transfers to Ease Queue Times

Although New World‘s launch yesterday can be qualified as none other than a resounding success for Amazon Game Studios thanks to a ludicrously high peak of 707,230 concurrent players, excessively long queues have defined the first hours with the MMO for many players. But, Amazon is rolling out a stop-gap solution to hopefully ease queue times and get players into the game proper: New World free server transfers.
VIDEO GAMES
b975.com

Netflix buys first video game studio, rolls out mobile games

(Reuters) – Netflix has bought video game creator Night School Studio and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, the company said on Tuesday, as it looks to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the streaming space. Night School Studio, the company’s first gaming studio purchase,...
BUSINESS
PlayStation LifeStyle

October 2021 PlayStation Plus Free Games Confirmed as Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X

Just a couple days ago, Dealabs user billbil-kun made a post once again predicting the games due to be included in PlayStation Plus this month. Just like last month, it seems he was correct. The three October 2021 PlayStation Plus free games are Hell Let Loose for PlayStation 5, and PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X for PS4. These new games go live on Tuesday, October 5.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Sony Introduces ‘Game Trials,’ First Batch Includes Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sony Interactive Entertainment is sending out emails to PlayStation Network users, inviting them to try video games before purchasing them. Called “Game Trials,” the scheme has been kicked off with Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. I received the email sometime yesterday (note: I have a UK...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock the racetrack in Death Stranding

When PlayStation first revealed Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5, many assumed there would surely be some new features added to Hideo Kojima’s first post-Konami title. But it’s safe to say few were expecting this post-apocalyptic walking simulator to get a circuit racing mode. Dubbed the Fragile Circuit, this new mode challenges you to speed through a racetrack as fast as you can, but you’ll have to do a bit of in-game maintenance before you start your engine.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation introduces free game trials for first-party titles, with a catch

Sony has introduced game trials, where select first-party titles are available for a free trial period, but the way the trials work requires a word of warning. PS5 titles are what the offer focuses on as explained in a PlayStation email sent out yesterday (October 1). For now, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are the only titles that are part of the game trials, with them playable until October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

PlayStation 5 free game trials have begun, but there are some catches

PS5 games aren’t cheap, especially with their price increase for the latest console generation, but now you can take some of them for a test run before you crack open your wallet. Sony has started offering free game trials for select titles, after recently announcing the feature. Free game trials...
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Epic Games Store achievement support begins rolling out next week

Epic Games is finally fully integrating achievement into its PC gaming client sometime next week starting with a limited number of titles. Developer tools for studios to easily add achievement support on the platform are also launching at the same time. The first wave of games gaining full achievements support...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

All the free PS4 and PS5 games PlayStation Plus subscribers can download now

The next trio of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Oct. 5, subscribers can get Mortal Kombat X, new title Hell Let Loose and PGA Tour 2K21 for free. You'll be able to do so until Nov. 1, when a new set of games will be cycled in. That means you have a few more days to download September's free games, which include Hitman 2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy