National Cyber Force to be based in Samlesbury

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has announced that its cyber-attack agency, known as the National Cyber Force, will be based in Lancashire. The organisation aims to counter threats from criminals, terrorists and hostile states. Operating since April 2020, it includes officials from MI6, cyber-spy agency GCHQ and the military under a unified command...

